Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch releases starting lineup for his return to Houston

Prior to being hired by the Detroit Tigers, AJ Hinch not only spent five seasons as manager of the Houston Astros, but he led them to a World Series title.

On Monday night, Hinch will return to Houston for the first time since he was fired for his involvement in the infamous sign-stealing scandal.

Hinch has released his starting lineup for Monday night’s game and as you can see, Akil Baddoo is back in the lineup.

Baddoo, who got of to a red-hot start to his career, cooled down a bit over his last couple of games.

RHP Casey Mize will be making his second start of the season for the Tigers.

Tonight’s game starts at 8:10 p.m. EST and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 The Ticket.

