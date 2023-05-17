Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch suddenly ejected vs. Pirates

Today during the Detroit Tigers matinee matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tigers' manager AJ Hinch was ejected by home plate umpire Nic Lentz for arguing balls and strikes. The Tigers currently trail the Pirates 4-0 in the top of the sixth inning.

A.J. Hinch has been tossed for first time this season, and 21st time for his career, after arguing with home plate umpire Nic Lentz over this Rich Hill strikeout of Eric Haase, who was jawing with Lentz before Hinch intervened. pic.twitter.com/HQImBRMhvl — Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 17, 2023

In the bottom of the fourth inning, with a 2-2 count, umpire Nic Lentz rang up Eric Haase with a cutter that just hugged the outside corner of the plate. Haase did not agree with the call and started sharing with Lentz before Hinch interjected, which would lead to his ejection, and Hinch made sure to get this money's worth with his argument.

Wrap Up

The Detroit Tigers have Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for this game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rodriguez had been dominant in his last six starts entering today's game, but the Pirates have been able to get to him so far. Rodriguez has not pitched badly in this one, but Pirates' starter Rich Hill has pitched just a little bit better as he has kept the Tigers lineup in check. There is still plenty of time for the Tigers to come back and win this one, but they'll have to do it without their manager in the dugout.