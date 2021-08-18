Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch weighs in on Jack Morris suspension

FROM EARLIER:

Jack Morris has found himself in hot water after an incident that happened on Tuesday night as the Detroit Tigers played the Los Angeles Angels.

During the game, Morris, who is an analyst for Bally Sports Detroit, made a poor attempt at humor by using an Asian caricature stereotype as Angels star Shohei Ohtani was coming to the plate. (Note: Some believe Morris was trying to do an Elmer Fudd impersonation)

After the incident, somebody from either the Tigers or Bally Sports Detroit told Morris that he needed to apologize and that is what he attempted to do prior to Ohtani’s at-bat in the ninth inning.

“It’s been brought to my attention and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Jose, er, Shohei Ohtani. I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and I don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”

UPDATE:

Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely following his ‘perceived ethnic accent’ on Tuesday night.

UPDATE #2

Prior to Wednesday night’s game vs. the Angels, Tigers manager AJ Hinch was asked about the Jack Morris suspension.

Hinch said that baseball should celebrate diversity and called Morris’ comments “not only unnecessary but unwarranted.”

