Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire chugs beer during virtual Happy Hour (VIDEO)

The Detroit Tigers hosted a virtual “happy hour” with Fox Sports Detroit host Matt Shepherd along with Hall of Famers Alan Tramell and Jack Morris, as well as manager Ron Gardenhire.

During the virtual happy hour, fans were able to ask questions via the Zoom chat function to the Tigers panel.

During the meeting, Gardenhire obliged a fan request and did what we all wish we could be doing at Comerica Park right now – knocking a cold one back!

“Some guy wants me to shoot this beer. I can do that!” he said.

Tigers fans wanted Ron Gardenhire to shotgun a beer in the team's happy hour. "Some guy wants me to shoot this beer. I can do that!" he said, before throwing it back. pic.twitter.com/ypzJXTzUkJ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 20, 2020

Great stuff from Gardy!