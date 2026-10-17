The Detroit Tigers are reportedly bringing a familiar face into the organization, and the move could have implications that go well beyond filling another coaching vacancy.

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According to Friday’s report from Chandler Rome and Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Tigers are expected to hire former Major League catcher Martin Maldonado as their new quality control coach, reuniting the 40-year-old with manager A.J. Hinch.

Maldonado spent 15 seasons in the big leagues, earned a Gold Glove Award, and helped the Houston Astros win the 2022 World Series. However, there’s another connection that makes this addition particularly fascinating for Detroit.

Maldonado knows exactly what it’s like to work with Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez.

And after Valdez’s inconsistent first season in Detroit, that relationship could prove valuable.

Aug 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) looks on during a seventh inning pitching change against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Martin Maldonado Reunites With A.J. Hinch in Detroit

Maldonado and Hinch previously worked together with the Houston Astros during parts of the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The veteran catcher developed a reputation for his game preparation, leadership, and ability to work with pitching staffs throughout his career.

After retiring following the 2025 season, Maldonado spent 2026 working as a special assistant with the Atlanta Braves. He will now have an opportunity to begin a new chapter in the dugout.

The reported addition fills an opening created when Billy Boyer moved from quality control coach to third-base coach following Joey Cora’s departure in July.

Detroit still has additional coaching vacancies to address after parting ways with first-base coach Anthony Sanders and assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves at the end of September.

As we previously examined during Detroit’s offseason coaching overhaul, Hinch is making adjustments following a disappointing 76-86 campaign. Maldonado’s arrival adds an experienced baseball mind to a staff looking for ways to help the Tigers return to contention.

But there’s a reason this particular hire could be especially interesting.

The Framber Valdez Connection Could Be Significant

Maldonado spent several seasons catching Valdez in Houston, including during the Astros’ 2022 World Series championship run.

In fact, Maldonado was behind the plate when Valdez pitched six outstanding innings against Philadelphia in the decisive Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. He also caught Valdez’s no-hitter against Cleveland on Aug. 1, 2023.

That is a significant history between a pitcher and catcher, particularly when considering how important game planning, preparation, and communication can be to a starting pitcher’s success.

And Valdez could certainly use some additional help finding consistency.

The left-hander completed his first season with Detroit after signing a three-year, $115 million contract, but his performance didn’t always match the expectations surrounding his arrival.

We previously highlighted how Valdez acknowledged the frustration of his difficult first season, even as he expressed satisfaction with remaining healthy and finishing the year on a positive note.

Maldonado’s familiarity with Valdez’s approach, preferences, and previous success could provide another resource for Detroit’s coaching staff.

Of course, Maldonado wasn’t hired specifically to serve as Valdez’s personal coach, and there is no indication the Tigers are planning to change their pitching staff’s responsibilities. However, bringing in someone who has worked closely with one of Detroit’s highest-paid players certainly adds an intriguing dimension to the move.

Maldonado Has Bigger Coaching Ambitions

The Tigers are also adding someone who has expressed a desire to eventually manage in the major leagues.

In discussing his interest in coaching after retirement, Maldonado explained his long-term ambition to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.

“My goal is to manage in the future,” Maldonado said. “You’ve got to take it step by step.”

Detroit presents an opportunity to gain experience under Hinch while contributing to a staff that needs to improve after missing the postseason.

Maldonado’s extensive playing background could be particularly useful in game preparation, defensive planning, and communication with pitchers and catchers. He also joins an organization featuring Gold Glove catcher Dillon Dingler, giving Detroit another experienced voice with considerable knowledge of the position.

Exactly how the Tigers will use Maldonado’s expertise remains to be seen, and the club has not formally announced the reported hiring.

Still, there is something encouraging about adding a former World Series champion who already has relationships with two important figures in the organization.

If Maldonado can help Hinch improve Detroit’s preparation while providing valuable insight into Valdez, this could become one of the Tigers’ more underrated offseason moves.