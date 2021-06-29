Detroit Tigers matchup against Indians postponed due to rain

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers will not be taking on the Cleveland Indians tonight at Progressive Field thanks to inclement weather in the area.

The game will be made up tomorrow with at traditional double-header of two seven-inning games, the first of which starts at 4:10 PM EST:

Tonight's game vs. Cleveland has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled as a straight doubleheader tomorrow, June 30 with two 7-inning games starting at 4:10 ET. pic.twitter.com/7j2Ud8zE2F — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 30, 2021