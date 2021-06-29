Detroit Tigers matchup against Indians postponed due to rain

by

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers will not be taking on the Cleveland Indians tonight at Progressive Field thanks to inclement weather in the area.

The game will be made up tomorrow with at traditional double-header of two seven-inning games, the first of which starts at 4:10 PM EST:

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.