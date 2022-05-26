Detroit Tigers SP Matt Manning has another setback

I cannot believe I am about to type this but can we just get the Detroit Tigers 2022 season over with already? Starting pitcher Matt Manning may agree with me.

I mean, why even bother moving on at this point? After all, it seems like every other day, there is another big injury to a team that cannot afford big injuries.

That latest injury to bite the Tigers happened to Manning, who was trying to work his way back to the Majors after suffering a different injury earlier this season.

Matt Manning has another setback during rehab

According to reports, Manning won’t pitch for the ‘foreseeable future’ after suffering a setback during his most recent rehab start.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced on Thursday that Manning experienced soreness after Tuesday’s rehab start with the Toledo Mud Hens and he reported biceps tendinitis. Because of that, Hinch said the youngster is being shut down for the time being.

Prior to the setback, the game plan was for Manning to return to the Tigers following Tuesday’s rehab start.

“Matt is in a tough spot. He came clean today that he’s not feeling great,” Hinch said. “He’s got some bicep tendinitis that he said started bothering him after his second outing.”

“Listen, I think these guys generally want to believe that they’re good. We went through this with Casey (Mize) a little bit,” Hinch said. “These guys pitch through to a lot of different things throughout the year. What’s sore and what’s an injury?

“I don’t really blame Matt. I know he was trying to get himself back. He felt a lot of pressure to come back and pitch for us as quickly as possible. He’s watching the same thing you are, which is a rotation deteriorate from a health standpoint. …Luckily for us, he didn’t continue to try to do anything more.”

The Tigers pitching rotation looks nothing like what they hoped it would at the beginning of the season and Matt Manning being shut down for the foreseeable future does not help the cause.

