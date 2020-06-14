Detroit Tigers’ Matthew Boyd: Players are ready to play season

Major League Baseball team owners and the players union have been in a standoff regarding the length and salaries for the 2020 season, which has been delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest proposal of a 72 game schedule was rejected. Commissioner Rob Manfred will be having a conference call with all 30 team owners, with the expectation being that a 50-game schedule will be presented.

Meanwhile, Detroit Tigers player representative Matthew Boyd says that the players are ready to get back to work.

“It’s really unfortunate that it’s taken so long, that the negotiations have dragged on and dragged on,” Boyd said. “It’s to the point where there is no point in dragging it on anymore. We are ready to play baseball.”

While negotiations have been ongoing, the players have stayed ready to go, and Boyd reiterated that the reason that play must resume is because of the fans.

“From Day One guys have stayed ready,” he said. “Even amidst all this uncertainty, we’ve stayed ready to deliver the game. This isn’t the players’ game. This isn’t the owners’ game. It’s the fans’ game. This game has been passed on for generations. We know it’s not ours.

“It’s time to get back out there and play baseball. Whatever schedule length Mr. Manfred decides to impose, whether it’s 162 — which we are ready for — or anywhere down to whatever number he wants to say, we will be ready to play.”

– – Quotes via Chris McKoskey of The Detroit News Link – –