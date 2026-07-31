Detroit Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup for Max Clark MLB Debut

The Detroit Tigers have officially revealed their starting lineup for Max Clark’s highly anticipated MLB debut Friday night against the Athletics.

Clark will start in center field and bat seventh as Detroit opens a three-game series in West Sacramento. The first pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Max Clark Gets Immediate Start in Center Field

The Tigers did not call Clark up to watch from the bench.

Detroit’s No. 1 prospect will immediately take over center field in his first major-league game. Clark earned the promotion after hitting .276 with an .802 OPS, 11 home runs and 21 stolen bases across 90 games with Triple-A Toledo.

The 21-year-old will wear No. 15.

Clark’s placement in the seventh spot should allow him to settle into the game without being asked to carry the top of Detroit’s lineup on his first night. His speed and plate discipline could still create opportunities near the bottom of the order.

Tigers Starting Lineup Against Athletics

Kevin McGonigle, 3B Gleyber Torres, DH Dillon Dingler, C Riley Greene, LF Hao-Yu Lee, 2B Spencer Torkelson, 1B Max Clark, CF Javier Báez, SS Ben Malgeri, RF

Starting pitcher: Tyler Holton

The lineup offers a glimpse into Detroit’s present and future, with Clark joining McGonigle, Dingler, Greene and Lee in a young group the Tigers hope can form the core of their next contender.

Bottom Line

Max Clark’s MLB career begins Friday night in center field and the seventh spot in Detroit’s lineup.

After three years of anticipation and a steady climb through the minor leagues, Tigers fans will finally get their first look at one of the organization’s most important young players on baseball’s biggest stage.