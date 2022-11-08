Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers Medical Update – November 8

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Detroit Tigers had a ton of injuries in 2022
  • The Tigers have released an extended medical report

Heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, there was plenty of excitement surrounding the Detroit Tigers. In fact, many experts picked the Tigers as a team that could end up making a run at one of the wild-card playoff spots. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and the Tigers were out of the mix well before the All-Star break rolled around. One reason why the Tigers struggled is the number of injuries they had throughout the season. Here is the Detroit Tigers Medical Update for November 8.

Detroit Tigers Medical Update – November 8

What is the Detroit Tigers Medical Update for November 8?

Detroit Tigers Medical Update David Chadd

On Tuesday evening, the Detroit Tigers released their medical update for November 8 and as you can see, Matt Manning and Spencer Turnbull are both “symptom-free and performing their normal off-season throwing progressions.”

*Via Jason Beck – Twitter

Detroit Tigers Medical update

