The Detroit Tigers suddenly have another intriguing option to consider as they search for starting pitching help this offseason.

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Right-hander Michael King, one of the most accomplished starters available in free agency, officially opted out of his contract with the San Diego Padres on Friday, opening the door for Detroit and other pitching-needy organizations to pursue the 31-year-old.

And considering the Tigers’ significant questions surrounding their 2027 starting rotation, King could make plenty of sense.

MLB.com previously identified the former All-MLB Second Team selection as a potential Detroit target. Now that King has officially elected free agency, the possibility deserves a closer look.

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michael King Makes Major Free Agency Decision

King’s decision to opt out of his contract wasn’t exactly surprising, but the financial implications are significant.

According to the October 30 announcement of King’s decision, the veteran right-hander walked away from the final two seasons of his three-year, $75 million contract with San Diego.

King could have earned another $53 million through 2028. Instead, he accepted a $5 million buyout in hopes of securing a longer-term agreement.

That tells us something important about his expectations.

Michael King’s 2026 Season Backs Up the Decision

King isn’t simply looking for another opportunity to prove himself. He’s coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career and appears positioned to receive another substantial contract.

During the 2026 regular season, King recorded the following numbers:

Statistic 2026 Total Games Started 32 Record 12-10 ERA 3.21 Innings Pitched 185 Strikeouts 159 WHIP 1.18 Baseball-Reference WAR 4.3

Those numbers represent exactly the kind of dependable production Detroit could use near the top of its rotation.

King also delivered during the postseason, allowing just one run across 12 innings in his two playoff starts before adding a two-inning save against Milwaukee.

Why Michael King Makes Sense for Detroit Tigers

The Tigers entered the offseason facing a situation few could have anticipated when the 2026 campaign began.

Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize were both traded during the summer, leaving Detroit without two pitchers who were expected to play major roles in the organization’s future.

As we previously examined while evaluating Detroit’s 2027 rotation, the Tigers have intriguing young arms but still lack the proven depth necessary to enter next season with complete confidence.

Framber Valdez remains under contract, while Troy Melton, Jackson Jobe, Keider Montero, and River Ryan provide varying degrees of upside.

However, potential and established production aren’t always the same thing.

Jobe returned from Tommy John surgery in August and closed the season with 46 innings across nine outings, so the questions around him now involve workload rather than rehab. Ryan and the organization’s other young pitchers face the same questions about innings and consistency.

Adding King would give Detroit an established right-handed starter capable of handling significant innings alongside Valdez.

That is particularly important considering the challenges Detroit experienced during Valdez’s first season.

As we reported following Valdez’s final start, the veteran left-hander provided valuable durability but struggled to consistently deliver the dominant performances the Tigers expected when they signed him.

King wouldn’t replace Skubal’s elite production by himself. However, he could reduce the pressure on Valdez while allowing Detroit’s younger pitchers to develop without being forced into roles they’re not yet prepared to handle.

Scott Harris Would Face Significant Competition

There is one obvious problem with the idea of King coming to Detroit.

He won’t be cheap.

The veteran is entering free agency after demonstrating that he can make 32 starts, exceed 180 innings, and perform in high-pressure postseason situations.

That combination should attract considerable interest from teams seeking established rotation help.

The Padres also remain interested in bringing King back, meaning Detroit would potentially have to compete with an organization where he has already enjoyed substantial success.

According to MLB.com’s offseason assessment of Detroit’s needs, the Tigers have significant payroll flexibility entering 2027, with approximately $85 million in committed salary after opening 2026 with a payroll near $200 million.

That doesn’t mean Scott Harris intends to spend every available dollar, but it gives Detroit options.

The financial question becomes whether signing another expensive starting pitcher makes more sense than spreading those resources across multiple positions.

Detroit also has needs in the bullpen and lineup, and King could command a contract that consumes a substantial portion of the organization’s available spending power.

Would the Tigers Actually Make the Move?

King represents a different type of acquisition from the short-term pitching gambles Detroit has pursued in previous offseasons.

He isn’t coming off a disastrous campaign or looking for a one-year opportunity to rebuild his value. He’s an established starting pitcher coming off a healthy, productive season who wants a longer commitment.

That could make him a more expensive target than Harris typically prefers.

However, it also creates an opportunity to address one of the Tigers’ biggest weaknesses with a player capable of making an immediate impact.

Detroit finished 76-86 in 2026 and missed the playoffs after consecutive postseason appearances. Another season relying heavily on inexperienced starters would carry considerable risk.

There is currently no confirmed report that the Tigers have contacted King or his representatives, and his return to San Diego remains a possibility.

But the circumstances are worth watching.

King is officially available, Detroit has money to spend, and its rotation needs an experienced arm.

Whether Harris is willing to pay the price could reveal how serious the Tigers are about returning to contention in 2027.