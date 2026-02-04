Detroit Tigers Legend Mickey Lolich Dies

The Detroit Tigers family is mourning the loss of one of the most iconic pitchers in franchise history.

Mickey Lolich, the legendary left-hander who helped carry the Tigers to a World Series championship in 1968, has passed away at the age of 85.

BREAKING: Mickey Lolich, Detroit @Tigers 1968 World Series hero, dies at 85 pic.twitter.com/P6jrBdtWfi — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 4, 2026

Lolich spent nearly his entire Major League Baseball career in Detroit, pitching from 1963 through 1979 and establishing himself as one of the toughest, most durable arms of his era. A three-time All-Star, Lolich became immortal in Tigers lore during the 1968 World Series, when he delivered one of the greatest postseason performances in baseball history.

Facing the powerhouse St. Louis Cardinals, Lolich won three complete games in the series — including a dramatic Game 7 victory over Bob Gibson, a future Hall of Famer. That performance earned Lolich World Series MVP honors and cemented his place as a Detroit sports legend.

Beyond the championship run, Lolich was a model of consistency and endurance. When he retired in 1979, he held the all-time MLB record for strikeouts by a left-handed pitcher. As of the 2025 season, he still ranks fifth all-time, trailing only Randy Johnson, Steve Carlton, CC Sabathia, and Clayton Kershaw — all Hall of Fame-caliber names.

Over his career, Lolich compiled 217 wins, logged more than 3,600 innings, and struck out 2,832 batters, numbers that reflect both his longevity and competitiveness. He wasn’t flashy, but he was relentless — a pitcher who embodied grit, toughness, and accountability long before those traits became part of Detroit’s modern sports identity.

For Tigers fans, Mickey Lolich will forever be remembered not just for his stats, but for October 1968 — when the ball kept finding its way back into his left hand, and Detroit kept believing.

He leaves behind a legacy that will always be stitched into the fabric of Tigers history.