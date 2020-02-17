29.8 F
Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera admits he was overweight last season

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
The struggles that Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has undergone concerning his health aren’t exactly a secret.

Knee issues plus problems with his weight have helped fans forget about his once legendary power at the plate. In 2019, he hit only 12 home runs with a career low .398 slugging percentage.

He committed to fixing his diet and training during the off-season, and early reports from 2020 Spring Training appear to confirm his commitment to getting back into better shape.

“My goal was to get in shape, trying to be ready for the season, trying to come back 100 percent,” he explained.

And as such, he feels as though he’s got something to prove.

“Always. I always feel like I have to prove something on the field,” he said. “Hopefully this year I can do a better job than last year.”

– – Quote via Brad Galli of WXYZ – –

