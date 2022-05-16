Detroit Tigers The Week That Was: Miguel Cabrera is heating up

The Detroit Tigers played in eight games over the last week, including a doubleheader on Tuesday. Over those eight games, the team went 4-4.
Here is a player-by-player breakdown of how each member of the team did over the past week.
Detroit Tigers Hitters
Robbie Grossman: 1-25, 3 rbi, 5 walks, 11 strikeouts
Javier Baez: 5-27, 1 double, 3 runs, 6 strikeouts, ground into 2 double plays, 1 error
Miguel Cabrera: 11-26, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 5 rbi, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts, grounded into a double play
Austin Meadows: 4-20, 1 double, 1 run, 2 walks, 1 strikeout
Jonathan Schoop: 7-29, 1 double, 4 runs, 1 rbi, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts, grounded into a double play
Jeimer Candelario: 5-25, 1 double, 1 triple, 3 rbi, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, 2 errors
Spencer Torkelson: 2-20, 1 rbi, 1 walk, 1 run, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts
Tucker Barnhart: 7-17, 2 rbi, 2 strikeouts, grounded into a double play
Derek Hill: 2-13, 1 double, 1 rbi, 1 run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts
Harold Castro: 3-13, 1 triple, 1 run, 2 rbi, grounded into a double play
Willi Castro: 10-22, 1 home run, 3 rbi, 4 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout
Eric Haase: 3-7, 1 home run, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 errors
Victor Reyes: 1-1
Detroit Tigers’ pitchers
Michael Pineda: 2 starts, 8 innings pitched, 6 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 4 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed. 0-1 record.
Tarik Skubal: 2 starts, 13 innings pitched, 6 hits allowed, 0 runs against, 2 walks, 16 strikeouts. 2-0 record.
Alex Faedo: 1 start, 5 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 2 walks, 7 strikeouts. 0-1 record.
Joey Wentz: 1 start, 2 2/3 innings pitched, 7 hits allowed, 6 runs (all earned), 2 walks, 1 strikeout. 0-1 record.
Beau Briske: 1 start, 6 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 3 runs (2 earned), 3 walks, 2 strikeouts, and an error. No record this week.
Eduardo Rodriguez: 1 start, 6.2 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, zero runs against, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts. 1-0 record.
Andrew Chafin: 2 2/3 innings pitched, 4 hits against, 1 run (earned), 5 strikeouts.
Rony Garcia: 5 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run (earned), 6 strikeouts
Joe Jimenez: 2 innings pitched, 1 hit against, 2 strikeouts.
Drew Hutchison: 1 inning pitched, 1 hit against.
Alex Lange: 3 innings pitched, 1 hit against, 1 run (earned), 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
Wily Peralta: 5 innings pitched, 3 hits against, 1 run (earned), 4 walks, 2 strikeouts. 1-0 record.
Jacob Barnes: 2 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 1 walk, 2 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed.
Michael Fulmer: 2 innings pitched, 1 hit against, 2 runs (both earned), 2 walks, 2 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed. 0-1 record.
Jason Foley: 2 innings pitched, 2 hits against, 1 strikeout.
Gregory Soto: 2 1/3 innings pitched, 2 hits, 2 runs (both earned), 3 walks, 3 strikeouts, and a save.
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings