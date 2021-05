Sharing is caring!

It took a lot longer than expected but Miguel Cabrera had finally tied the great Babe Ruth on the all time hits list.

Miggy’s hit, the 2,873rd of his career, came after an 0-27 slump, which was the longest hitless streak of his career.

Miggy ties the Sultan of Swat, The King of Crash, The Colossus of Clout, The Colossus of Clout, Babe Ruth! The Great Bambino!#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/55nct7G8nV — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 7, 2021