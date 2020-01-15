Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera trains with Rob Gronkowski

It wasn’t the season that Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted in 2019 with a .282 average with a mere 12 home runs and 59 RBI in 136 games.
So he’s resolved to get into better shape, and he’s doing so with the help of former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski.
Additionally, he had some additional photos with “The System 8” tagged:
View this post on Instagram
• TRANSVERESE PLANE STRENGTH ⚾️ • . 📐 After a pelvic approximation AROM we identified slight ROM asymmetries. We established an equal bilateral base by using light isometrics. . 🎚 Then we modified a SA Floor press to strengthen and reinforce a symmetrical and now strong pelvic approximation. . #100lb #Dumbbell @miggy24 . . #mlb @mlbvenezuela @mlb @mlbnetwork @tigresoficiales @tigresdedetroit @tigers #strength @muscleactivationtechniques #miggy #miguelcabrera
View this post on Instagram
“I could never do this before” – @miggy24 ⚾️. . 🤔 It’s scary to think that el caballete will go into the 2020 @mlb season better than in previous years! . 🧐No other moment matters more than right now. So here’s some highlights of miggys work up to this point! . 🥑 @thesystemate . . 🎥 @thereeltjay_ . . #homeofthecompleteathlete #homeofthecompletecoach @mlbvenezuela @dpjcc @mlbnetwork @miggyfoundation @mcfoundation24 @tigresoficiales @tigresdedetroit @tigers @espn @sorinex @bleacherreport