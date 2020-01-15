38.3 F
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera trains with Rob Gronkowski

By Michael Whitaker

It wasn’t the season that Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted in 2019 with a .282 average with a mere 12 home runs and 59 RBI in 136 games.

So he’s resolved to get into better shape, and he’s doing so with the help of former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski.

Additionally, he had some additional photos with “The System 8” tagged:

