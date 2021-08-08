Detroit Tigers minor league pitcher announces retirement

According to reports, Detroit Tigers minor league pitcher Robbie Ross Jr. has announced his retirement.

Ross Jr., who is 32, pitched in 266 MLB games with the Red Sox and Rangers before signing a minor-league contract with the Tigers.

In 27 games with the Toledo Mud Hens this season, he posted a 7.03 ERA.

Former Rangers and Red Sox LHP Robbie Ross Jr. has retired. He had been pitching out of @MudHens bullpen after signing a minor-league deal with Tigers in January. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 8, 2021