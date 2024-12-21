fb
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Detroit Tigers Miss Out On Hall of Fame Free Agent Target

The Detroit Tigers have missed out on one of their top free agent targets, as future Hall of Fame first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has agreed to a contract with the New York Yankees. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the deal is worth $12.5 million.

Just under two weeks ago, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Tigers were showing real interest in the St. Louis Cardinals legend. Goldschmidt, a seven-time All-Star and one of the most consistent hitters in baseball, had long been viewed as a perfect fit for Detroit's first base vacancy.

Goldschmidt, who is just two years removed from winning his first MVP award in what was one of the best seasons of his career, seemed like a logical addition to the Tigers' lineup. However, despite the expressed interest, it appears Detroit was unable to land the prized free agent, as the Yankees have now secured his services for the upcoming season.

The Tigers will need to regroup and explore other options for their first base position as they continue to rebuild and reshape their roster for the future.

Previous article
Remembering Rickey Henderson, The Stolen Base King of Baseball
