The Detroit Tigers traded Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August, but apparently, they haven’t completely closed the door on bringing their former ace back to the Motor City.

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According to a new report from ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, the Tigers are monitoring Skubal’s free agency situation, although Detroit’s potential involvement comes with one significant catch.

The organization reportedly would be interested in a reunion at a discounted price, while the Dodgers and New York Mets are considered the primary contenders for the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner.

And considering the staggering contract Skubal is projected to receive, that could be a major problem for Detroit.

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Tigers Monitoring Tarik Skubal for a Potential Discount

In his latest examination of MLB’s top free agents, McDaniel offered an update on the teams believed to be pursuing Skubal and where Detroit fits into the picture.

According to McDaniel’s November 3 free-agent market analysis, the Dodgers and Mets are viewed as the leading contenders, while the Tigers are monitoring the market in hopes of a more favorable contract opportunity.

That distinction is important.

Detroit is not being described as a team prepared to match any offer for Skubal. Instead, the Tigers appear to be keeping an eye on the situation in case his asking price becomes more manageable.

McDaniel also identified the New York Yankees as a team considering a pursuit, with the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox, and San Diego Padres among the possible sleepers.

There is no confirmed report that Detroit has submitted an offer or opened formal negotiations with Skubal’s representatives.

Tarik Skubal Could Land a Record-Breaking Contract

If the Tigers hope to bring Skubal back, they will need to overcome an enormous financial obstacle.

McDaniel projects the 29-year-old left-hander to receive an eight-year, $352 million contract, which would carry an average annual value of $44 million.

That’s not just an expensive deal. It would top the 12-year, $325 million guarantee Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers, the largest ever given to a pitcher.

McDaniel also surveyed 27 industry insiders about Skubal’s market, and their average projection came in at approximately eight years and $355 million.

Of those surveyed, 59% projected a contract between $325 million and $400 million, while 78% believed Skubal would sign before the December 1 lockout McDaniel calls very likely.

Those numbers illustrate just how difficult it could be for Detroit to compete financially with the Dodgers and Mets.

An MLB.com breakdown of Skubal’s free agency published October 21 also lists Detroit among his potential suitors, although it calls a reunion unlikely if the Tigers must win an all-out bidding war.

Could Skubal’s Injury History Help Detroit?

There is another factor that could influence how Skubal’s free agency unfolds.

Despite remaining one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers, Skubal has a history of arm-related procedures that some organizations may consider before offering a record-setting contract.

The left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in college in 2016, had flexor tendon surgery in 2022, and underwent another elbow procedure during the 2026 season to remove a loose particle.

He missed five starts this year but still finished with a 12-7 record, 2.72 ERA, and 186 strikeouts across 158⅔ innings between Detroit and Los Angeles.

McDaniel noted that some clubs may be hesitant to guarantee record-breaking money to a pitcher entering his age-30 season with that medical history.

That doesn’t mean Skubal will be available at a bargain price. However, it does introduce uncertainty into a market otherwise expected to produce one of the largest contracts in baseball history.

Another possibility is a shorter agreement featuring a higher annual salary and opt-out clauses, although such a structure would still require a substantial financial commitment.

Tarik Skubal Has Already Expressed Interest in Returning to Detroit

There is at least one reason Tigers fans shouldn’t completely dismiss the possibility of a reunion.

Skubal has previously made it clear that he enjoyed his time in Detroit and would welcome an opportunity to return.

As we previously reported following his trade to Los Angeles, Skubal expressed his affection for the city and the organization while leaving open the possibility of future contract discussions.

However, the business side of baseball could ultimately determine whether that reunion becomes realistic.

As we previously examined when discussing the possibility of a massive free-agent bidding war, Detroit would have to compete against organizations with considerable financial resources.

The Tigers also face several other roster needs after finishing the 2026 season with a disappointing 76-86 record, making it difficult to justify committing such a significant portion of their future payroll to one player.

Where the Detroit Tigers Stand on Tarik Skubal Now

Still, the latest report offers a noteworthy development.

The Detroit Tigers haven’t completely walked away from Tarik Skubal.

They’re monitoring the situation, waiting to see how his market develops, and apparently hoping there might be an opportunity to bring him back at a more favorable price.

Whether that opportunity actually presents itself remains to be seen.

But for Tigers fans who aren’t ready to close the book on Skubal’s time in Detroit, there is still a reason to keep watching.