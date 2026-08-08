Baseball records are made to be broken.

Some Detroit Tigers records, though, look less like targets and more like monuments.

The franchise has been around since 1901, which means more than a century of history, legendary players and statistical extremes. A handful of those marks have survived generations of changes to the sport, and several may never be seriously threatened again.

Here are the 10 most unbreakable records in Detroit Tigers history, ranked by just how impossible they look in modern baseball.

10. 1984 Tigers: 35-5 Start

Record: 35 wins in the first 40 games

Unbreakability: 9.0/10

The 1984 Tigers did not ease into their championship season.

They detonated out of the gate.

Detroit started 35-5, the best 40-game start in MLB history, establishing early that Sparky Anderson’s club was not merely good. It was a machine.

Could another Tigers team someday start 36-4?

Mathematically, sure.

Actually doing it is another story. A 35-5 record represents an .875 winning percentage sustained for nearly one-quarter of the schedule. Even great teams lose games because of bullpen meltdowns, bad bounces, injuries and the simple randomness of baseball.

Detroit’s 1984 start remains one of those records that becomes more impressive the longer you stare at it.

9. Hank Greenberg: 58 Home Runs in 1938

Record: 58 home runs

Unbreakability: 9.1/10

A Tigers hitter reaching 60 home runs does not sound completely impossible in today’s power-heavy game.

Then you remember nobody in a Detroit uniform has even reached Greenberg’s 58 since he did it in 1938.

Greenberg finished only two home runs shy of Babe Ruth’s then-record of 60.

Cecil Fielder provided Detroit’s closest modern challenge when he hit 51 homers in 1990. Even that left him seven short.

For someone to finally pass Greenberg, the Tigers would need a genuine MVP-level slugger to remain healthy for virtually an entire season while continuing to receive pitches worth hitting once the home-run chase became impossible to ignore.

It could happen.

Just do not hold your breath.

8. Ty Cobb: 1,805 RBIs as a Tiger

Record: 1,805 RBIs

Unbreakability: 9.5/10

Ty Cobb is remembered for batting averages, hits and stolen bases.

His RBI total is ridiculous, too.

Cobb drove in 1,805 runs during his Tigers career, despite playing in an era that looked nothing like the modern power game.

Consider the company behind him.

Al Kaline spent 22 seasons with Detroit and finished with 1,583 RBIs. Miguel Cabrera became one of the greatest hitters of his generation and produced 1,358 RBIs as a Tiger.

Neither got particularly close.

Breaking Cobb’s mark would require elite production, remarkable health and perhaps the hardest part of all, spending nearly an entire Hall of Fame career in Detroit.

7. Ty Cobb: 2,087 Runs Scored

Record: 2,087 runs

Unbreakability: 9.6/10

Here is another Cobb number that looks like it belongs in a video game.

He scored 2,087 runs for the Tigers.

A Detroit player averaging 100 runs per season would need nearly 21 full seasons just to get there.

Think about everything required.

The player must remain healthy. He must consistently reach base. His teammates must drive him home. He must remain productive deep into his 30s, and Detroit would essentially need to keep him for his entire career.

Modern free agency alone makes that incredibly unlikely.

6. Ty Cobb: 865 Stolen Bases as a Tiger

Record: 865 stolen bases

Unbreakability: 9.7/10

Major League Baseball’s recent rule changes have brought stolen bases back into the game.

They have not brought them back enough to threaten Cobb.

Cobb stole 865 bases during his Tigers career under MLB’s historical statistical accounting.

Even if Detroit somehow found a player capable of stealing 50 bases every season, he would need more than 17 seasons at that pace to surpass Cobb.

And that assumes he never slows down.

Speed is often one of the first tools to decline as players age. Asking someone to maintain elite stolen-base production for nearly two decades makes this one of Detroit’s safest records.

5. Denny McLain: 31 Wins in 1968

Record: 31 pitching wins

Unbreakability: 9.8/10

Forget the Tigers for a moment.

There is a legitimate chance nobody in Major League Baseball ever wins 30 games in a season again.

Denny McLain went 31-6 in 1968, becoming the last MLB pitcher to reach the 30-win plateau.

Modern baseball has practically eliminated the conditions necessary to challenge him.

Five-man rotations limit starts. Pitch counts shorten outings. Bullpens take over earlier. Starters occasionally have turns skipped to manage workloads.

An elite pitcher today might make 30 to 32 starts in an entire season.

To beat McLain, he would nearly have to win every time he took the mound.

Good luck with that.

4. Ty Cobb: 3,902 Hits as a Tiger

Record: 3,902 hits

Unbreakability: 9.9/10

Al Kaline reached 3,000 hits with Detroit and became one of the greatest players in franchise history.

He still finished nearly 900 hits behind Cobb.

Cobb collected 3,902 hits in a Tigers uniform.

A player averaging 180 hits per season would need almost 22 seasons to catch him.

That is where this record becomes almost impossible.

It is not enough to become an elite hitter. A player would need extraordinary durability and consistency while remaining with Detroit for essentially his entire career.

In the modern era of free agency, trades and shorter peaks, the odds are microscopic.

3. Ty Cobb: 286 Triples

Record: 286 triples

Unbreakability: 9.9/10

This might be the strangest monster on the list.

Cobb hit 286 triples as a Tiger.

Triples have become one of baseball’s endangered species.

A player averaging 10 triples per year would need 29 seasons to reach 290.

Twenty-nine.

There simply is not a realistic modern career path that gets somebody there.

Power hitters often turn those deep drives into home runs. Faster players may collect a handful of triples but rarely sustain double-digit totals year after year.

Cobb’s record almost feels like it belongs to a different sport.

2. Ty Cobb: .369 Career Batting Average With Detroit

Record: .369 batting average

Unbreakability: 10/10

Imagine a Tigers hitter batting .369 this season.

He would almost certainly win the American League batting title and become one of the biggest stories in baseball.

Now imagine doing that, essentially, for an entire career.

Cobb hit .369 over 22 seasons with Detroit.

Harry Heilmann is second in Tigers history at .342, a tremendous number that still sits 27 points behind Cobb.

Modern hitters face endless waves of specialized relievers throwing upper-90s fastballs, wipeout breaking pitches and carefully designed arsenals. Strikeout rates are dramatically higher, and hitting .300 has become an accomplishment again.

A .369 career average with one franchise?

That record might as well be locked in a vault.

1. Hank Greenberg: 183 RBIs in 1937

Record: 183 RBIs

Unbreakability: 10/10

Hank Greenberg’s 1937 season remains one of the great offensive performances in Tigers history.

He drove in 183 runs.

For perspective, Miguel Cabrera won the Triple Crown in 2012 and finished with 139 RBIs.

Greenberg had 44 more.

Forty-four.

Modern baseball simply does not create RBI opportunities at the same rate. Hitters receive more days off. Bullpens are deeper. Strikeouts are more common. Pitchers work carefully around elite sluggers.

Even reaching 150 RBIs is now extraordinary.

Getting to 184 would require an almost perfect combination of durability, power, teammates constantly reaching base and pitchers continuing to challenge the hitter for six straight months.

Greenberg’s 183 might survive another century.

Which Tigers Record Is Truly the Safest?

Greenberg’s 183 RBIs gets the No. 1 spot because the combination of modern roster management, pitching strategy and offensive trends makes 184 nearly unimaginable.

But if I had to choose one Tigers record most likely to survive forever, I might actually take Cobb’s 286 triples.

The game simply does not produce triples in anything close to the volume required.

A superstar can have a magical home-run season.

A pitcher can theoretically catch lightning and pile up victories.

What is the pathway to 287 career triples?

There really isn’t one anymore.

Bottom Line

The Tigers have produced some of baseball’s greatest players, but this list is dominated by two names for a reason.

Ty Cobb and Hank Greenberg were statistical outliers even among legends.

Cobb’s longevity and relentless offensive production created career totals that look unreachable in the modern game. Greenberg produced single-season numbers that remain staggering nearly 90 years later.

Then there is McLain’s 31-win season and the 1984 Tigers’ 35-5 launch.

Records eventually fall.

These?

A few of them may be sitting atop the Tigers record book for as long as baseball exists.