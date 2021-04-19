Detroit Tigers/MSU 1909 World Series ‘College Crossover’ hat is perfection [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

If you happen to be a fan of the Detroit Tigers and the Michigan State Spartans, we have found a must-have baseball hat for you.

As you can see below, the Hat Club will be selling Tigers/MSU 1909 ‘College Crossover’ hats on Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m. EST and to say the hats are amazing would be an understatement.

Other hats available are the Rangers 40th Anniversary, Braves 30th Anniversary, and Marlins 1997 World Series.

College Crossovers🏛 Tomorrow 4/20 11AM PST/2PM EST. Rangers 40th Anniversary • Braves 30th Anniversary • Tigers 1909 World Series • Marlins 1997 World Series pic.twitter.com/tzHvHFKDNq — HAT CLUB (@HatClub) April 20, 2021

Here is a better look at the Tigers/MSU hat.