



Which Detroit Tigers Season Was The Best?

The Detroit Tigers have a storied history filled with iconic moments and legendary seasons. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spotlighted four such seasons that stand out as the franchise’s most iconic. These seasons not only culminated in World Series victories but also left an indelible mark on the hearts of Tigers fans and baseball history. Here’s a look at the Detroit Tigers’ Mt. Rushmore of Legendary Seasons:

1935 Detroit Tigers: A Triumph for the Ages

The 1935 season is etched in Detroit Tigers lore as the year they clinched their first World Series title. After falling short in previous years, the Tigers, under the leadership of player-manager Mickey Cochrane, finally tasted victory.

The team posted a 93-58-1 record, dominating the American League. The pitching staff, led by General Crowder and Schoolboy Rowe, was formidable, while the offense was powered by future Hall of Famers like Hank Greenberg and Charlie Gehringer. Greenberg’s 36 home runs and 168 RBIs were pivotal, earning him the AL MVP award. In the World Series, Detroit overcame the Chicago Cubs in six games, with Goose Goslin’s walk-off single in Game 6 delivering the final blow and securing the title. This season not only marked a breakthrough for the franchise but also set the stage for future success.

1945 Detroit Tigers: Victory Amidst Wartime Challenges

The 1945 season holds a special place in Detroit Tigers history, coming at the tail end of World War II. Despite the turmoil and the challenges of roster changes due to the war, the Tigers finished the regular season with an 88-65-2 record, good enough to claim the American League pennant.

Hank Greenberg, returning from military service, was the heart and soul of the team. His grand slam in the final game of the regular season clinched the pennant for Detroit. In the World Series, the Tigers faced off against the Chicago Cubs in a thrilling seven-game series. Hal Newhouser, the ace pitcher and league MVP, was instrumental, winning two crucial games including the decisive Game 7. This championship was a testament to the resilience and talent of a team that overcame significant adversity to reach the pinnacle of success.

1968 Detroit Tigers: The Year of the Pitcher and Mickey Lolich

The 1968 season is perhaps the most storied in Detroit Tigers history, often referred to as “The Year of the Pitcher.” The Tigers boasted a remarkable 103-59-2 record, driven by the outstanding performances of their pitching staff and the clutch hitting of players like Al Kaline and Willie Horton.

Mickey Lolich’s heroics in the World Series are legendary. Facing the St. Louis Cardinals, the Tigers were underdogs against a team led by the dominant Bob Gibson. Lolich rose to the occasion, delivering three complete game victories, including a masterful performance in Game 7 where he outdueled Gibson to clinch the title and earn the World Series MVP. This season solidified Lolich’s status as one of the game’s great pitchers and remains a highlight in the franchise’s rich history.

1984 Detroit Tigers: The Roar of ’84

The 1984 season stands out not just for the World Series win but for the sheer dominance displayed by the Detroit Tigers from start to finish. Detroit set the pace early, beginning the season with a 35-5 record and never looking back, finishing with a 104-58 record.

Led by manager Sparky Anderson, the Tigers had a balanced team with stars like Jack Morris, who threw a no-hitter in April, and Kirk Gibson, whose power and speed were crucial throughout the season. The Tigers swept the Kansas City Royals in the ALCS and then defeated the San Diego Padres in five games to claim the World Series. Gibson’s dramatic home run in Game 5 was a signature moment, symbolizing the team’s determination and excellence. This season is fondly remembered as the year Detroit roared to a championship, capturing the spirit of a city and its fans.

The 1968 Season: A Closer Look

Of all these remarkable seasons, the 1968 campaign holds a special reverence. It was a year where pitching dominated the game, and Mickey Lolich’s performances in the World Series became the stuff of legend.

Lolich’s three complete game victories against the St. Louis Cardinals, including a gutsy Game 7 performance, are often highlighted as one of the greatest feats in World Series history. Facing off against Bob Gibson, who had set a modern-era record with a 1.12 ERA during the regular season, Lolich’s ability to rise to the occasion was nothing short of spectacular. His efforts not only won him the World Series MVP but also earned him a permanent place in the annals of Tigers history.

As Reuter explains, “The 1968 World Series is the reason left-hander Mickey Lolich deserves far more recognition as one of the best pitchers of his era. He went 3-0 with three complete games against the St. Louis Cardinals to win World Series MVP honors that year, outdueling Bob Gibson at his absolute peak in the decisive Game 7.”

These legendary seasons are more than just numbers and stats; they are chapters in the story of the Detroit Tigers, filled with unforgettable moments and enduring legacies. From the breakthrough victory in 1935 to the dominant roar of 1984, these seasons continue to inspire and remind us of the glory days of Tigers baseball.