Detroit Tigers name official gaming partner

According to reports, PointsBet is now the official gaming partner of the Detroit Tigers. The agreement, which will begin with the 2020 Major League Baseball season, was possible because of Michigan’s legalization of sports gambling.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“We are thrilled to welcome PointsBet as a gaming partner of the Detroit Tigers,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “Our incredible fans will love the unique experiences and innovative offerings that PointsBet’s personalized platform provides. We look forward to the fan-friendly enhancements this will bring to the game-day experience in and around Comerica Park for years to come.”

“The PointsBet team is excited to announce our groundbreaking deal with the Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball, becoming the first legal sports betting operator in U.S. history to partner with an MLB franchise,” noted Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. “PointsBet operates in rare space within the industry by owning our technology environment from end to end, which allows us to be extremely nimble on product innovation and personalized offerings to complement our app’s market-leading speed. We offer the most betting options in the world on MLB games via our unique PointsBetting product, and we are excited to inject a unique and robust betting proposition into the great state of Michigan.”

As part of the multi-year deal, PointsBet will have television broadcast-visible branding at Comerica Park and will be featured on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network. PointsBet will also have a sponsored presence on the Tigers’ digital platforms and be regularly featured on The Word on Woodward, a twice-weekly fan-favorite live streaming show that airs on the club’s channel. PointsBet will also be integrated into The District Detroit app and the MLB Ballpark app.

Nation, are you excited to bet on baseball?