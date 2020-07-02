41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, July 2, 2020
type here...

Detroit Tigers name official gaming partner

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

According to reports, PointsBet is now the official gaming partner of the Detroit Tigers. The agreement, which will begin with the 2020 Major League Baseball season, was possible because of Michigan’s legalization of sports gambling.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“We are thrilled to welcome PointsBet as a gaming partner of the Detroit Tigers,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “Our incredible fans will love the unique experiences and innovative offerings that PointsBet’s personalized platform provides. We look forward to the fan-friendly enhancements this will bring to the game-day experience in and around Comerica Park for years to come.”

“The PointsBet team is excited to announce our groundbreaking deal with the Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball, becoming the first legal sports betting operator in U.S. history to partner with an MLB franchise,” noted Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. “PointsBet operates in rare space within the industry by owning our technology environment from end to end, which allows us to be extremely nimble on product innovation and personalized offerings to complement our app’s market-leading speed. We offer the most betting options in the world on MLB games via our unique PointsBetting product, and we are excited to inject a unique and robust betting proposition into the great state of Michigan.”

As part of the multi-year deal, PointsBet will have television broadcast-visible branding at Comerica Park and will be featured on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network. PointsBet will also have a sponsored presence on the Tigers’ digital platforms and be regularly featured on The Word on Woodward, a twice-weekly fan-favorite live streaming show that airs on the club’s channel. PointsBet will also be integrated into The District Detroit app and the MLB Ballpark app.

Nation, are you excited to bet on baseball?

 

- Advertisement -
Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Bleacher Report NHL Mock Draft has Red Wings drafting Saginaw Spirit forward

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings fans are still coming to grips with the fact that they won't have a chance to draft QMJHL phenom Alexis Lafreniere,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Video emerges of Miguel Cabrera taking BP in Macomb County Batting Cages

Don Drysdale - 0
Miguel Cabrera is back in the Motor City (well at least close to it) and he is preparing himself for the Detroit Tigers 2020...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers name official gaming partner

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, PointsBet is now the official gaming partner of the Detroit Tigers. The agreement, which will begin with the 2020 Major League...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings Darren McCarty has jersey ripped off during fight vs. Turner Stevenson [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Darren McCarty had some memorable fights during his career with the Detroit Red Wings. The fight he had on December 2, 1995, versus Turner...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Video emerges of Miguel Cabrera taking BP in Macomb County Batting Cages

Don Drysdale - 0
Miguel Cabrera is back in the Motor City (well at least close to it) and he is preparing himself for the Detroit Tigers 2020...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers agree to terms with 4 undrafted free agents

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Tigers, they have agreed to terms with four undrafted free agents. The four players to agree to terms are Trevin Esquerra,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Writer believes 2 former Detroit Tigers should be out of Hall of Fame, while one should be added

Don Drysdale - 0
Around these parts, there is little argument that former Detroit Tigers 2B Lou Whitaker deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, yet,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

USPBL to begin 2020 season on Friday despite Gov. Whitmer keeping much of state in Phase 4

Don Drysdale - 0
This coming Friday, we will have professional baseball in Utica as the United Shore Professional Baseball League has decided to begin their 2020 season...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.