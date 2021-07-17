Detroit Tigers name starting pitcher for Game 2 of doubleheader vs. Twins

Sharing is caring!

On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers will play a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.

We already know that Jose Urena will be the Tigers starting pitcher for Game 1 and we now know who will get the nod for the good guys in Game 2.

Prior to Game 1, Tigers manager AJ Hinch spoke to the media and he said that Tyler Alexander will get the start in Game 2, which means it will be a bullpen game.

Enjoy your double portion of Detroit Tigers baseball today!

