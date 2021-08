On Monday, the Detroit Tigers will host the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park in a makeup game from July 16.

The Tigers have announced that rookie pitcher Casey Mize will make his 25th start of the season.

So far this season, Mize is 7-6 with a 3.55 ERA.

@Tigers pitching “rotation" for upcoming “series" vs. Minnesota Twins. Monday – Casey Mize — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) August 29, 2021