Detroit Tigers Name Tarik Skubal Opening Day Starter for 2025

We all knew it was coming, but on Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers officially announced that Tarik Skubal would be their Opening Day starting pitcher for the 2025 season.

A.J. Hinch Makes the Announcement

During Wednesday's Spring Training matchup, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch broke the news.

“Let me break news on the broadcast today,” Hinch said during an in-game interview with play-by-play broadcaster Jason Benetti. “I think we should name him the Opening Day starter.”

“You think so?” Benetti responded.

“I think that might be the easiest decision a manager has to make when it comes to Tarik Skubal,” Hinch said. “I told him when we first got here, obviously, he's going to pitch Opening Day in L.A.”

“We go as he goes, and last season was very special,” Hinch said on the FanDuel Sports Network Detroit broadcast. “He doesn't have to try to be anything different than today's version, which was pounding the strike zone with multiple pitches. His presence on our team is growing. I'm glad the recognition with the Cy Young to show just how good he is.”

Tarik Skubal is Excited to Pitch on Opening Day

Following Wednesday's game, which Skubal pitched two scoreless innings, he spoke to reporters about being named the Tigers' Opening Day starting pitcher.

“You don't know how many Opening Days you're gonna start in your career,” Skubal said. “And it's an honor to be able to start two of them.”

“It'll be fun in their home park, too,” Skubal said Wednesday afternoon, about the idea of facing the Dodgers. “So it'll be fun. I'm looking forward to the challenge.”

When is Opening Day?

The Tigers' first game of the 2025 season will take place on March 27, against the defending World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game will begin at 7:10 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.