Detroit Tigers Named As Trade Destination For Future Hall of Famer

The Detroit Tigers could be making a significant move this offseason as MLB insider Jon Morosi reports that the team is being considered as a potential landing spot for future Hall of Famer Nolan Arenado. The eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner at third base has been a standout player for the St. Louis Cardinals, but recent reports indicate that he could be on the move, and the Tigers might be a fit.

The Tigers, known to be seeking right-handed bats, are one possible fit on an Arenado trade. His willingness to play 1B, per Katie’s report, is appealing. The Tigers likely would ask for cash to be included in deal, given size of Arenado’s contract. https://t.co/y5fraRuKWW — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 27, 2024

Nolan Arenado: A Potential Fit for the Detroit Tigers

The Tigers, who are actively seeking right-handed bats to bolster their lineup, are reportedly in the mix for Arenado. The team has struggled offensively, and adding a veteran like Arenado would provide a much-needed boost. With the ability to play first base—something that could be crucial for the Tigers—Arenado's versatility adds another layer of appeal.

While Arenado has primarily played third base throughout his career, his willingness to take over at first base, as noted by Katie Woo of The Athletic, makes him a viable option for Detroit. If the trade goes through, Arenado could step into the first-base role, which would have implications for Spencer Torkelson, potentially signaling the end of his tenure with the Tigers.

The Trade Possibilities

Arenado's contract is a significant factor in any potential trade, as he is set to earn $52 million over the next three years. The Tigers would likely seek cash to offset part of that contract as part of the deal. Nevertheless, Arenado's production speaks for itself. In 2024, he posted a .272 batting average with 16 home runs and 72 RBIs, solidifying his status as one of the top players in the league despite being 34 years old when the 2025 season kicks off.

If the Tigers do land Arenado, it would represent a major shift for the team. Adding a player of his caliber would not only boost their lineup but could also provide a leadership presence in the clubhouse. As the Tigers continue to rebuild and retool for the future, Arenado could be the cornerstone piece to help accelerate their efforts toward contending in the American League Central.

Stay tuned as the offseason unfolds, as the possibility of a trade involving Nolan Arenado could significantly impact the Tigers' future.