Detroit Tigers named landing spot for OF Mitch Haniger

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is a wrap, and the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. Though our Detroit Tigers were not considered a contender heading into the 2022 season, there was hope that they would take a big step forward, but, as we all know, that did not happen. Instead, the Tigers were the worst offensive team in baseball, and they are going to have to add some bats to the lineup if they are going to turn things around in 2023. Could OF Mitch Haniger help the cause, at least in the short term?

Mitch Haniger to the Detroit Tigers?

In an article published in The Athletic, Jim Bowden takes a look at a free agent fit for all 30 Major League Baseball teams, including the Tigers.

Bowden lists OF Mitch Haniger as a fit for the Tigers.

Here is what Haniger has to say about why Haniger would be a good fit for the Tigers.

From The Athletic:

Detroit Tigers — OF Mitch Haniger (1 year, $15 million)

The Tigers need more offense if they want to have a chance to climb out of last place in the American League Central. Haniger, if healthy, can provide that. In 2021, Haniger hit 39 home runs, drove in 100 runs and finished 20th in the AL MVP voting. Last season, he dealt with injuries and played only 57 games, hitting 11 homers and driving in 34 runs. He’ll need to sign a one-year contract and re-establish his value. If Haniger has a strong first half of the 2023 season, he could be dealt at the trade deadline.

Should the Tigers sign Haniger?

Personally, I would be 100% ok with this signing if, and only if, it was a 1-year deal. Haniger is about to turn 32, and I really don’t see him being a long-term piece to the puzzle for the Tigers. That being said, if he does have a hot first half of the season, and the Tigers are able to deal him at the deadline for a prospect or two, it could be a win.

Nation, how would you feel about the Tigers signing Haniger?