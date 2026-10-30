The Detroit Tigers nearly sent Tarik Skubal to the Milwaukee Brewers instead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and newly revealed details suggest the deal was much closer to happening than anyone realized.

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In fact, Milwaukee reportedly believed it had reached an agreement in principle with Detroit before Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris ultimately went in another direction.

The proposed deal would have landed Detroit three highly regarded position-player prospects, including one of baseball’s most promising young infielders.

Instead, Harris chose a package built around outfielder Zyhir Hope and two pitching prospects.

Now that the Brewers have won the 2026 World Series, the behind-the-scenes details make Detroit’s decision even more fascinating.

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tigers Nearly Accepted Brewers’ Tarik Skubal Offer

According to new reporting about Milwaukee’s pursuit of Skubal, first detailed by Andy McCullough of The Athletic, the Brewers offered Detroit the following three prospects:

Player Position 2026 organization Luis Peña Infielder Milwaukee Brewers Jett Williams Infielder/utility Milwaukee Brewers Josh Adamczewski Outfielder Milwaukee Brewers

The package reportedly came close to satisfying Detroit’s asking price.

Milwaukee believed the two sides had an agreement in principle, but the Tigers continued evaluating their alternatives before making a final decision.

And that’s where things changed.

Detroit wanted a young, controllable starting pitcher included in the return. The Brewers, however, were unwilling to part with rookie right-hander Logan Henderson.

That disagreement ultimately helped push the Tigers toward Los Angeles.

As we reported when the deal became official, Detroit traded Skubal to the Dodgers in exchange for Hope, River Ryan, and Brady Smith.

The difference between the two packages tells us plenty about what Harris valued most.

Why Scott Harris Chose Dodgers Over Brewers

Here’s what makes the decision especially interesting.

Peña was ranked No. 18 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list at the time of the trade. Williams and Adamczewski were also considered highly regarded young hitters.

On paper, Milwaukee’s offer provided an impressive collection of offensive talent.

But the Tigers weren’t simply searching for the three highest-ranked prospects they could acquire.

They were facing the possibility of losing Skubal and Casey Mize to free agency, creating significant uncertainty surrounding their future starting rotation.

The Dodgers’ offer included Ryan, a pitcher with previous major league experience, and Smith, a young arm with developmental upside.

Los Angeles also included Hope, who was ranked No. 25 overall by MLB Pipeline when the deal was completed.

As we previously examined, Hope quickly gave Detroit fans reasons to be excited after joining the organization.

But Harris’ willingness to pass on Milwaukee’s offer suggests the Tigers were unwilling to sacrifice their pitching needs simply to collect more highly ranked position players.

And according to the earlier account of Milwaukee’s pursuit, the Brewers believed they had made an extremely competitive offer.

Detroit simply preferred a different combination of talent.

Did Tigers Make the Right Tarik Skubal Trade?

That’s a question Detroit fans will debate for years.

The Brewers ultimately won the World Series without Skubal, while the Dodgers were swept by Milwaukee in the National League Championship Series.

Meanwhile, Detroit finished 76-86 and entered the offseason focused on building a more competitive roster for 2027.

Had Harris accepted Milwaukee’s offer, the Tigers would now have Peña, Williams, and Adamczewski in their farm system.

Instead, they’re betting on Hope’s offensive upside and the development of Ryan and Smith.

There is also considerable risk involved.

Ryan has dealt with significant injuries, and Smith remains a developing prospect. Neither is guaranteed to become a dependable major league starter.

But Milwaukee’s reported refusal to include Henderson helps explain why the Tigers ultimately looked elsewhere.

Harris didn’t simply choose one group of prospects over another. He made a decision about how Detroit’s next competitive roster should be constructed.

Whether that decision proves correct will depend on what those young players become.

For now, one thing is certain: The Tigers were much closer to sending Skubal to Milwaukee than most fans ever knew.