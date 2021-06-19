Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum leaves vs. Angels with injury

by

Just what the Detroit Tigers need right now – more injury trouble.

Utility man Niko Goodrum left tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim with what the team is describing as a “left hand finger sprain”:

He suffered the injury during a diving attempt in the hole at shortstop; Harold Castro replaced him.

