Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum leaves vs. Angels with injury

Just what the Detroit Tigers need right now – more injury trouble.

Utility man Niko Goodrum left tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim with what the team is describing as a “left hand finger sprain”:

Goodrum has a "left hand finger sprain," per the Tigers. Which maybe is good news? I thought he had done something to his wrist. https://t.co/vBjulOp4sb — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) June 19, 2021

He suffered the injury during a diving attempt in the hole at shortstop; Harold Castro replaced him.