Detroit Tigers No. 1 prospect Casey Mize flashes sick splitter vs. Blue Jays [Video]

Casey Mize will not be with the Detroit Tigers to start the 2020 season, but if he keeps pitching as he has since being drafted, he will not be able to be held back for very long.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

On Friday, Mize pitched an inning of work against the Toronto Blue Jays and to say he made it look easy would be an understatement. In fact, Mize retired the only three Blue Jays’ hitters he faced (foul-out and two Ks) on just seven pitches (6 swinging strikes).

One of Mize’s strikeouts came when he absolutely baffled a Jays’ hitter with a filthy splitter.

- Advertisement -

Check it out.

Casey Mize splitter for a K oh my goodness 🤮🤮🤮🤮 @blessyouboys @MCB_Tigers pic.twitter.com/VoZwgabyGZ — Sully➡️ Carl Cox (@bigsullyt) February 28, 2020

If Mize can stay healthy, he is going to be a good one!