26.6 F
Detroit
Friday, February 28, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers NewsVideos

Detroit Tigers No. 1 prospect Casey Mize flashes sick splitter vs. Blue Jays [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Tigers No. 1 prospect Casey Mize flashes sick splitter vs. Blue Jays [Video]

Casey Mize will not be with the Detroit Tigers to start the 2020 season, but if he keeps pitching...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Insider Michael Lombardi weighs in on latest Matthew Stafford report

According to a recent report from Michael Silver, some GMs and coaches around the league believe that Matthew Stafford...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Kelly Stafford responds to question regarding Matthew Stafford wanting to leave Lions

On Friday, yet another report/rumor surfaced regarding Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions. This time, it was a report from...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Casey Mize will not be with the Detroit Tigers to start the 2020 season, but if he keeps pitching as he has since being drafted, he will not be able to be held back for very long.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

On Friday, Mize pitched an inning of work against the Toronto Blue Jays and to say he made it look easy would be an understatement. In fact, Mize retired the only three Blue Jays’ hitters he faced (foul-out and two Ks) on just seven pitches (6 swinging strikes).

One of Mize’s strikeouts came when he absolutely baffled a Jays’ hitter with a filthy splitter.

- Advertisement -

Check it out.

If Mize can stay healthy, he is going to be a good one!

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleNFL Insider Michael Lombardi weighs in on latest Matthew Stafford report

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Tigers No. 1 prospect Casey Mize flashes sick splitter vs. Blue Jays [Video]

Casey Mize will not be with the Detroit Tigers to start the 2020 season, but if he keeps pitching...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL Insider Michael Lombardi weighs in on latest Matthew Stafford report

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a recent report from Michael Silver, some GMs and coaches around the league believe that Matthew Stafford may want to be traded...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Kelly Stafford responds to question regarding Matthew Stafford wanting to leave Lions

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday, yet another report/rumor surfaced regarding Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions. This time, it was a report from Michael Silver of Sports Illustrated...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: GMs believe Matthew Stafford wants out of Detroit

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Michael Silver, some GMs and coaches around the NFL believe Matthew Stafford wants the Detroit Lions to move on...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Detroit Red Wing Mike Green suffers injury, will miss extended time

Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Edmonton Oilers, one of their newest players, Mike Green suffered a sprained MCL during his second game with the team and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin looks/sounds completely demoralized in latest video

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday night, the Detroit Red Wings suffered their latest blowout loss, this time falling to the 7-1 to the Minnesota Wild at Little...
Read more

Former Red Wing Martin Frk defies the laws of physics with his shot

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings forward Martin Frk didn't spend too much time in the Motor City after being drafted 49th overall in the 2012...
Read more

Kanye West spotted wearing a Detroit Red Wings jersey

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Rapper, entrepreneur and Chicago native Kanye West hasn't made any official statements on his hockey fandom, but we may have picked up a major...
Read more

Former Michigan star Moritz Wagner gets drilled in head during interview [Video]

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
Everyone will get a chuckle out of this but Michigan State fans will love it. Watch as former Michigan Wolverines star Moritz Wagner of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.