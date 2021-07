Sharing is caring!

As you have probably heard by now, the Detroit Tigers used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft to select high school pitcher Jackson Jobe.

During his senior season in high school, Jackson dominated the competition as he went 9-0 with a 0.13 ERA and 122 Ks in 51.2 innings of work.

Here is a highlight video of Jobe so you can start to become familiar with him.