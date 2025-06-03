Why the Detroit Tigers are Wearing a No. 4 Patch on their Jerseys

If you tuned in to tonight’s Detroit Tigers game, or any other game around Major League Baseball, and noticed every player sporting a small “4” patch on the chest, you’re witnessing Major League Baseball’s annual Lou Gehrig Day tribute. All 30 clubs break out the number once worn by the legendary Yankee to raise awareness—and dollars—for the fight against ALS, the neuro­degenerative disease forever linked to Gehrig’s name.

What Is Lou Gehrig Day?

Since 2021, MLB has set aside June 2 as Lou Gehrig Day. The date carries a poignant double meaning:

June 2, 1925 – Gehrig replaced Wally Pipp and began his record-setting streak of 2,130 consecutive games. June 2, 1941 – Gehrig passed away at age 37 from ALS.

Ballparks across the league host pre-game ceremonies, show video tributes, and run in-park fundraisers for ALS research and patient support.

Why a “4” Patch?

Uniform Homage: Gehrig wore No 4 for the New York Yankees, becoming the first MLB player to have his number retired.

Gehrig wore No 4 for the New York Yankees, becoming the first MLB player to have his number retired. League-Wide Visibility: A single-digit patch is easy to spot on TV, sparking conversations about ALS each time a player steps into the batter’s box.

A Cause Bigger Than Baseball

ALS remains fatal and currently has no cure. By uniting under Gehrig’s iconic number, MLB aims to:

Fund Research: Millions of dollars raised since the day’s inception go directly to cutting-edge labs and clinical trials.

Millions of dollars raised since the day’s inception go directly to cutting-edge labs and clinical trials. Support Patients: Donations help cover adaptive equipment, caregiver training, and respite programs.

Donations help cover adaptive equipment, caregiver training, and respite programs. Keep Memory Alive: Gehrig’s ethos—courage, humility, iron-man durability—still resonates with athletes and fans alike.

So, the next time you see that bold 4 on an MLB jersey, remember it’s more than a nod to Yankee lore. It’s a rallying cry—one the Tigers are proud to wear—for everyone battling Lou Gehrig’s disease today.