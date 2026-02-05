Report: Detroit Tigers Make One Thing Clear After Signing Framber Valdez

Within minutes of the Detroit Tigers landing Framber Valdez on a record-setting free-agent deal, the question everyone around baseball immediately asked was the same one fans were whispering at home:

Does this mean Tarik Skubal is gone?

According to the Tigers, the answer is a firm no.

Despite a dramatic, chaotic, and historic night that included arbitration drama, a massive contract, and league-wide shockwaves, Detroit has made one thing clear: they are still all-in on winning with Tarik Skubal in 2026.

The Question That Sparked the Speculation

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that a rival executive wasted no time wondering aloud whether Detroit would flip Skubal if he won his arbitration case.

“If they lose the arb to Skubal, do they trade him?”

The Tigers’ response, relayed by a person briefed on the team’s thinking, was simple and direct: No.

Detroit has consistently stated all offseason that the goal is to compete, not reset, not sell, not hedge. And that stance hasn’t changed, even with the franchise committing $115 million to another ace.

Arbitration Chaos, Contract Clarity

The timing couldn’t have been more intense.

While Tigers executives were finalizing Valdez’s three-year, $115 million contract Wednesday night, they were also locked in a separate room arguing their arbitration case against Skubal.

The numbers are eye-popping:

Tigers’ offer: $19 million

$19 million Skubal’s request: $32 million

If Skubal wins, he won’t just set a record — he’ll shatter one. A $32 million award would surpass Juan Soto’s previous arbitration high by $1 million, making Skubal the highest-paid arbitration player in MLB history.

A decision from the three-person arbitration panel is expected Thursday.

Why the Valdez Deal Doesn’t Signal a Trade

On paper, the Valdez signing could be seen as protection. His contract reportedly includes deferrals and a player opt-out after Year 2, giving Detroit flexibility. In theory, adding Valdez could make a Skubal trade easier to stomach.

In reality? It does the opposite.

There is no realistic trade package that would make the Tigers stronger in 2026 than simply keeping Tarik Skubal. Detroit knows it. Rival executives know it. And the front office isn’t blinking.

Valdez wasn’t signed as insurance — he was signed as reinforcement.

The Bigger Picture: This Is a Win-Now Move

Detroit didn’t just spend big to avoid losing ground. They spent big to push forward.

Pairing Valdez with Skubal gives the Tigers one of the most intimidating one-two punches in baseball, especially in a season where the organization believes it can legitimately contend.

Yes, baseball plans can change. Yes, front offices stay flexible. But right now, everything Detroit has done points in one direction:

They are trying to win — now.

And Tarik Skubal remains at the center of it all.