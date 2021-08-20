Detroit Tigers now have three Top 50 MLB prospects

With their top pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers surprised (and upset) quite a few people when they selected RHP Jackson Jobe out of high school.

MLB Pipeline recently updated their Top 100 rankings and three Tigers made the Top 50, including Jobe.

3B/1B Spencer Torkelson (No. 4) and OF Riley Greene (No. 7) both who were recently called up to Triple-A, made the Top 10, while Jobe comes in at No. 50.

The player that many wanted the Tigers to draft over Jobe, Marcelo Mayer, comes in at No. 9 on the list.

