Detroit Tigers now have two Top 10 prospects on Baseball America Top 100 list

Don’t look now but the Detroit Tigers now have two prospects on the Baseball America Top 100 list and they are both position players.

Baseball America has released their updated rankings and both Spencer Torkelson (No. 5) and Riley Greene (No. 10) made the cut. Going into the season, Greene was No. 23 on the list.

Greene is currently batting .274 with six home runs and three doubles in 26 games with the Erie SeaWolves.

Here is what the Top 10 looks like.

Wander Franco, SS, Tampa Bay Rays Adley Rutschmann, C, Baltimore Orioles Julio Rodriguez, OF, Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic, OF, Seattle Mariners Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Detroit Tigers C.J. Abrams, SS, San Diego Padres Marco Luciano, SS, San Francisco Giants Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City Royals Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B, Pittsburgh Pirates 10. Riley Greene, OF, Detroit Tigers