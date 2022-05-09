Detroit Tigers OF Akil Baddoo reacts to ‘unfortunate’ demotion

The Detroit Tigers are in a terrible funk right now, and they’ve made a personnel move in order to hopefully jumpstart a popular figure on the roster.

Outfielder Akil Baddoo has been demoted to the Toledo Mud Hens after batting just.140 (7-for-50) with a double, a homer, five walks, and 15 strikeouts in 17 games played so far in 2022. Needless to say, he’s experiencing the dreaded sophomore slump.

Baddoo, who was selected by the Tigers from the Minnesota Twins in the Rule 5 Draft, enjoyed a productive rookie campaign in 2021 but hasn’t come close to approaching his numbers from last year in 2022. And he’ll be doing whatever is necessary in Toledo in order to earn a trip back up to the big club

“You’ve always got to make (the best) out of it. It’s unfortunate,” he said. “I’m going to go down there and get the reps that I need and be ready to come back.”

“I feel like I’m best here. I’m a big-league player,” he continued. “I definitely want to be back where I feel I belong. It’s the same mindset (in Toledo): Get back as quick as possible.”

The Tigers take on the A’s tonight at Comerica Park.

