in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers OF Akil Baddoo to wear special cleats to honor Jackie Robinson [Photo]

These are smooth!

Happy Jackie Robinson Day!

On Friday, Major League Baseball teams will honor Jackie Robinson in many different ways.

One player who is doing a little extra to honor Robinson is Detroit Tigers OF Akil Baddoo.

When the Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, Baddoo will be wearing some pretty slick custom made cleats to honor the great Jackie Robinson.

Check it out.

