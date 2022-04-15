Detroit Tigers OF Akil Baddoo to wear special cleats to honor Jackie Robinson [Photo]

Happy Jackie Robinson Day!
On Friday, Major League Baseball teams will honor Jackie Robinson in many different ways.
One player who is doing a little extra to honor Robinson is Detroit Tigers OF Akil Baddoo.
When the Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, Baddoo will be wearing some pretty slick custom made cleats to honor the great Jackie Robinson.
Check it out.
The @tigers @AkilBaddoo will wear these cleats today to honor Jackie Robinson. Custom by @stadiumck. pic.twitter.com/9Ed1rwgrn0
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 15, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings