Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill injured while making spectacular catch [VIDEO]

by

Sharing is caring!

It looks like the night for Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill has come to and end.

He made a spectacular catch in center field, robbing the Seattle Mariners of what would have been an extra base hit, but was unfortunately shaken up as his shoulder appeared to take the brunt of his impact into the wall:

He immediately collapsed to the ground in noticeable pain, and was soon attended to by the team medical staff. He’s been replaced in center field by Akil Baddoo.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.