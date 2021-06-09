Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill injured while making spectacular catch [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

It looks like the night for Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill has come to and end.

He made a spectacular catch in center field, robbing the Seattle Mariners of what would have been an extra base hit, but was unfortunately shaken up as his shoulder appeared to take the brunt of his impact into the wall:

This is an incredible catch by @derekhill27 but unfortunately a costly one as Hill has to come out of the game. He'll be replaced by @AkilBaddoo. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/9JKMpAmbjb — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 9, 2021

He immediately collapsed to the ground in noticeable pain, and was soon attended to by the team medical staff. He’s been replaced in center field by Akil Baddoo.