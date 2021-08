Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill has been known to make some spectacular catches, but he came through again today with another defensive gem.

He launched an absolute rocket from center field to retire Bobby Bradley at the plate:

Derek Hill's throw home to retire Bobby Bradley was a 94.4 mph fastball, according to Statcast. That's the hardest throw by a Tigers outfielder this season. https://t.co/q65ihM4YH4 — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 7, 2021