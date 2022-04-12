in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers OF Eric Haase crashes into wall after spectacular catch [Video]

Detroit Tigers left fielder Eric Haase found himself on the highlight reel thanks to his Opening Day home run against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, and now he’s once again made it onto the reel thanks to a defensive gem.

He made a spectacular grab in the 8th inning this afternoon against the Boston Red Sox, crashing into the wall but thankfully being no worse for wear:

