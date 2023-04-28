Detroit Tigers OF Kerry Carpenter suffers injury after a fantastic catch

The Detroit Tigers dropped a tough one last night to the Baltimore Orioles 7-4. The Tigers came into this Orioles series off a series win over the Milwaukee Brewers in which they won the first two games of the series; game two was in large part due to Kerry Carpenter’s three-run home in the third inning. Carpenter suffered an injury making a nice catch in the Top of the sixth inning. The Tigers played the Orioles last weekend in Baltimore and the Tigers were swept by the Orioles.

Kerry Carpenter Injury

The injury to the Tigers outfielder comes at a tough time as he was just starting to come around. He had that three-run home run against the Brewers on Tuesday that led to a Tigers win and last night he was two for three with a run scored and a double before he suffered the injury on the diving play.

After the game ended Tigers Manager AJ Hinch did not have an update on the severity of the injury on Carpenter.

“No update, He's going to get a scan and get looked at. We'll get it read by the doctors and see how sore he is or what the diagnosis is.” AJ Hinch

The catch came in the sixth inning when Orioles hitter Ryan Mountcastle hit a ball to left field and Carpenter made a leaping catch and collided with the wall but according to Hinch, that’s not when the injury occurred.

“It was on the throw, It wasn't on the collision with the wall.- AJ Hinch

Bottom Line

The Detroit Tigers were already without Javier Baez who also is dealing with an injury and now they lose Carpenter but like Baez, it is not determined how long they will be without him. The one issue as of late for the Tigers has been a lack of offense and now they are missing two of their hottest bats from the lineup. The Tigers are back at it again tonight against the Baltimore Orioles with the first pitch set for 6:40 PM in Detroit as Eduardo Rodriquez starts against Grayson Rodriguez for Baltimore.