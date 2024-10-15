Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Snubbed By Rawlings

When it comes to left fielders in the American League, Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene stands out as one of the best. During the 2024 season, Greene showcased his elite defensive skills by leading all AL left fielders in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), a stat that highlights just how valuable a player is to their team's defensive success. Yet, despite his outstanding performance, Greene was noticeably absent from the list of finalists for the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award in left field.

Instead, the Gold Glove finalists named were Alex Verdugo (New York Yankees), Colton Cowser (Baltimore Orioles), and Steven Kwan (Cleveland Guardians). All three players had strong seasons, but Greene’s exclusion left many Tigers fans scratching their heads, especially given his top-tier defensive metrics.

The 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Finalists – AL Left Field – Alex Verdugo, Colton Cowser, Steven Kwan#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/9R6TxYbtyL — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 15, 2024

The Gold Glove Award is one of the highest honors for defensive players in Major League Baseball, and for Greene, being left out after such an impressive season feels like a major snub. While his offensive contributions were also notable this year, it was Greene's glove that earned him the recognition he deserved as a premier defender.

Though the Tigers may not have received the Gold Glove recognition they hoped for, Greene’s stellar defense will continue to be a cornerstone for Detroit moving forward. As he progresses in his young career, there's no doubt that more accolades are likely to follow. But for now, Tigers fans can't help but feel that their star outfielder was unfairly overlooked.