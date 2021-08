Okay, Victor Reyes sure has some speed.

The Detroit Tigers outfielder hit his fourth home run of 2021, and this one just happened to be of the exciting inside the park variety. He powered the ball past CF Josh Palacios and turned on the jets:

Does he have a set of wheels or what?! Victor Reyes gives the @tigers the lead with an inside the park home run! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/Usd7VFn9RW — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 28, 2021