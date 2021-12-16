Detroit Tigers offer to Carlos Correa revealed

According to a report from Buster Olney, the Detroit Tigers did make an offer to free agent SS Carlos Correa earlier in the winter.

Olney is reporting that the Tigers offer was a 10-year, $275 million contract.

Nation, how high would you have gone of you were the Tigers?

