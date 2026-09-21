Detroit Tigers Officially Announce Comerica Park Name Change

Comerica Park officially has an expiration date.

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The Detroit Tigers announced Monday that their downtown ballpark will be renamed Fifth Third Park beginning with the 2027 season. The change will end 26 seasons under the Comerica Park name, which has been attached to the stadium since it opened in 2000.

Officials from the Tigers and Fifth Third revealed the new identity during a Monday afternoon press conference, completing a process triggered by Fifth Third Bancorp’s acquisition of Comerica. The official announcement confirmed the expected connection between the banking merger and the ballpark’s naming rights, according to The Detroit News.

The Tigers had already confirmed that Comerica Park would receive a new name. Now fans know exactly what will replace it.

We’re proud to introduce a new chapter in the history of our ballpark. Welcome to Fifth Third Park, home of your Detroit Tigers.



The name changes but what this ballpark represents does not. A gathering place for our community. A source of pride for our city. pic.twitter.com/PnK6MOJNoQ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 21, 2026

It is not complicated. Fifth Third bought Comerica, then Fifth Third bought the sign.

Fifth Third Park Was the Predictable Choice

Fifth Third Park was always the cleanest option because it preserves the “Park” portion of the stadium’s familiar name. It is short, works naturally in broadcasts and will require less adjustment than a longer corporate title.

It also creates a duplication issue.

A ballpark named Fifth Third Park already exists in Spartanburg, South Carolina, as the home of the Hub City Spartanburgers. The Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, plays at Fifth Third Field. Detroit’s former High-A affiliate in West Michigan also played at Fifth Third Ballpark before the venue became LMCU Ballpark in 2021.

Fifth Third apparently has a preferred naming formula and sees no reason to get cute.

Detroit could have added a geographic marker such as Woodward or Motor City, two possibilities included when we ranked potential Comerica Park replacement names. The company chose simplicity instead.

The Comerica Park Name Ends After 26 Seasons

Comerica Park replaced Tiger Stadium in 2000 and became the backdrop for two American League championship teams, four consecutive division titles and the greatest seasons of Miguel Cabrera’s career.

The stadium’s name will change, but none of that history belongs to the bank. It belongs to the players and fans who experienced it.

The acquisition behind the change was hardly minor. Fifth Third completed a $10.9 billion merger with Comerica, creating one of the largest regional banking combinations in the country. Once the Comerica corporate identity began disappearing, its name above the Tigers’ front gate was living on borrowed time.

Comerica Park will retain its current name through the remainder of 2026. Signs, maps, tickets, broadcasts and digital branding will transition to Fifth Third Park before the 2027 season.

Fans will adjust eventually. Some will keep calling it Comerica Park for decades, just as Detroiters continue using the names of stores, buildings and intersections that no longer exist.

Corporate branding changes quickly. Local vocabulary does not.