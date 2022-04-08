in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Opening Day: How to watch, listen to, and stream matchup vs. White Sox

Later this afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will start off their 2022 season when they host the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Comerica Park.

Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream today’s big game.

GO TIGERS!

What: Opening Day

Matchup: Detroit Tigers (0-0) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-0)

When: Friday, April 8 at 1:10 p.m. EST

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit.

Television: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket – WXYT-FM

Live streamfuboTV (Try for free)

Money Line: White Sox -135

Over/Under: 8

Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Opening Day

