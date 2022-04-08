Detroit Tigers Opening Day: How to watch, listen to, and stream matchup vs. White Sox

Later this afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will start off their 2022 season when they host the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Comerica Park.
Here is all of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream today’s big game.
GO TIGERS!
What: Opening Day
Matchup: Detroit Tigers (0-0) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-0)
When: Friday, April 8 at 1:10 p.m. EST
Where: Comerica Park, Detroit.
Television: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket – WXYT-FM
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Money Line: White Sox -135
Over/Under: 8
