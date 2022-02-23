Detroit Tigers Opening Day in jeopardy of being delayed

The Detroit Tigers are currently scheduled to be in the Pacific Northwest on Opening Day to take on the Seattle Mariners.

As it stands, Opening Day will take place on March 31, but that game is in jeopardy of being postponed.

In fact, Opening Day around the entire league could be postponed if a new deal is not agreed upon by Major League Baseball and the MLBPA by Feb. 28.

From Evan Drellich of The Athletic:

A Major League Baseball spokesperson said tonight that if a deal is not in place by Feb. 28, regular season games will be canceled. “A deadline is a deadline,” the spokesperson said. Player pay would not be recouped, nor would those games be rescheduled, the spokesperson said.