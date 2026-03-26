Detroit Tigers Reveal 2026 Opening Day Starting Lineup

The Detroit Tigers have officially unveiled their 2026 Opening Day starting lineup ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
With ace Tarik Skubal on the mound, Detroit is rolling out a lineup that blends power, youth, and versatility to kick off the new season.
Full Tigers Opening Day Lineup
Here’s how the Tigers will line up for Game 1 of the 2026 season:
- RF – Kerry Carpenter
- 2B – Gleyber Torres
- DH – Colt Keith
- LF – Riley Greene
- 1B – Spencer Torkelson
- 3B – Kevin McGonigle
- C – Dillon Dingler
- CF – Parker Meadows
- SS – Javier Báez
SP – Tarik Skubal
Rookie Spotlight
All eyes will be on McGonigle, who is making his MLB debut after an impressive spring. The 21-year-old will hit sixth and start at third base, a clear sign of the organization’s confidence in one of baseball’s top prospects.
Middle of the Order Power
Detroit’s lineup features a strong middle group with Greene and Torkelson expected to drive in runs, while Keith slots into the DH role in the three-hole.
The addition of Torres near the top of the lineup adds another experienced bat and on-base presence.
Opening Day Energy
With Skubal leading the rotation and a lineup filled with both proven contributors and rising talent, the Tigers enter the 2026 season with momentum and expectations.
Now, it’s time to see how it all comes together when the first pitch is thrown in San Diego.