Detroit Tigers Reveal 2026 Opening Day Starting Lineup

The Detroit Tigers have officially unveiled their 2026 Opening Day starting lineup ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

With ace Tarik Skubal on the mound, Detroit is rolling out a lineup that blends power, youth, and versatility to kick off the new season.

Full Tigers Opening Day Lineup

Here’s how the Tigers will line up for Game 1 of the 2026 season:

RF – Kerry Carpenter 2B – Gleyber Torres DH – Colt Keith LF – Riley Greene 1B – Spencer Torkelson 3B – Kevin McGonigle C – Dillon Dingler CF – Parker Meadows SS – Javier Báez

SP – Tarik Skubal

Rookie Spotlight

All eyes will be on McGonigle, who is making his MLB debut after an impressive spring. The 21-year-old will hit sixth and start at third base, a clear sign of the organization’s confidence in one of baseball’s top prospects.

Middle of the Order Power

Detroit’s lineup features a strong middle group with Greene and Torkelson expected to drive in runs, while Keith slots into the DH role in the three-hole.

The addition of Torres near the top of the lineup adds another experienced bat and on-base presence.

Opening Day Energy

With Skubal leading the rotation and a lineup filled with both proven contributors and rising talent, the Tigers enter the 2026 season with momentum and expectations.

Now, it’s time to see how it all comes together when the first pitch is thrown in San Diego.