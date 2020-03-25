48.2 F
Detroit Tigers News

What the Detroit Tigers Opening Day lineup would have looked like

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Had it not been for COVID-19 ruining everything, Thursday would have been Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers as they were scheduled to take on the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

Though Opening Day is not going to happen (at least not as scheduled), Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press posted what he believes the Tigers lineup would have looked like and it just so happens to be exactly what I had jotted down.

Here is the lineup:

RF Cameron Maybin

SS Niko Goodrum

DH Miguel Cabrera

1B C.J. Cron

2B Jonathan Schoop

3B Jeimer Candelario

C Austin Romine

LF Victor Reyes

CF JaCoby Jones

P Matthew Boyd

Fenech will be simulating the game tomorrow, so stay tuned!

