What the Detroit Tigers Opening Day lineup would have looked like

Had it not been for COVID-19 ruining everything, Thursday would have been Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers as they were scheduled to take on the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
Though Opening Day is not going to happen (at least not as scheduled), Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press posted what he believes the Tigers lineup would have looked like and it just so happens to be exactly what I had jotted down.
Here is the lineup:
RF Cameron Maybin
SS Niko Goodrum
DH Miguel Cabrera
1B C.J. Cron
2B Jonathan Schoop
3B Jeimer Candelario
C Austin Romine
LF Victor Reyes
CF JaCoby Jones
P Matthew Boyd
Fenech will be simulating the game tomorrow, so stay tuned!
- Advertisement -
|Use code DSN25 at checkout for 25% off!